Ravens hand Bears their fifth straight loss

Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game because of an illness.

The Ravens (7-3) ruled out Jackson 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals.

Chicago's Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns after Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. But the Bears lost their fifth straight.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

