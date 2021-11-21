Expand / Collapse search

Ravens hand Bears their fifth straight loss

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

Alderman proposes long shot plan for city to purchase the Chicago Bears

Ald. Cardenas' resolution calls for the city to "explore every opportunity to keep the Bears in Chicago, even if that means buying the team."

CHICAGO - Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game because of an illness. 

The Ravens (7-3) ruled out Jackson 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19. 

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals. 

Chicago's Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns after Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. But the Bears lost their fifth straight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
 