Chicago Bears performance is a lot of too little, too late

The Chicago Bears can score really well in the fourth quarter. Dominate even.

Scoring earlier than the final 15 minutes remains a big problem, and the Bears' anemic offense provided no help Sunday as they were held scoreless through three quarters in a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Foles threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns as Chicago outgained Tennessee 375-228.

The Bears also held the ball for nearly 34 minutes and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

It was too little, too late with Tennessee up 17-0 through three quarters.

