Chicago Bears release 2 longtime players in Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair

The Chicago Bears are parting with two of their longest-tenured players.

Cody Whitehair, who anchored the Bears' offensive lines at center and later at left guard, and safety Eddie Jackson, who was one of the most dynamic players on the team in the last five seasons, were released Thursday, the team announced.

Whitehair and Jackson were key players on the 2018 team that won the NFC North crown. The two moves will save the Bears about $21.5 million against the salary cap.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Whitehair would be released.

"Bears are releasing former Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair, per sources," Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "After Whitehair spent the past eight seasons in Chicago, the Bears are giving him the chance to sign with another team before free agency begins in mid March."

Whitehair started 118 games for the Bears, and appeared in 124 total games across his eight seasons with the team.

He was originally the No. 56 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He was drafted as a guard, but played center exclusively in his first three seasons in the NFL. Whitehair was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

He swapped between guard and center in 2019 and 2020 before playing left guard exclusively in 2021.

This past season, Whitehair was benched after the emergence of Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins at guard on the offensive line.

Jackson burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, returning an interception and a fumble for touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers. He would make two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team with the Bears across his seven seasons in Chicago.

Jackson had 15 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns in his Bears' career.

As Schefter noted, the Bears are doing both players a favor by releasing the two now instead of with a later designation.

This means teams can contact and negotiate with both Jackson and Whitehair before the free agency period begins in March.