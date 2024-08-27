Chicago Bears roster cuts: Updates as the Bears move their roster to 53 players Tuesday

It's cutdown day for the Chicago Bears and the NFL.

By 3 p.m. CT, all NFL teams have to cut their offseason rosters down to 53 players to get ready for the NFL regular season. Any practice squad additions will come Wednesday.

Check with us here for updates as the Bears trim their roster.

Bears to cut a QB

According to the NFL Network, the Bears are slimming the quarterback room.

Tom Pelissero reported the Bears are releasing Brett Rypien, who was the Bears' third quarterback behind Tyson Bagent. He had a three-touchdown game in the Hall of Fame Game, and has knowledge of the Sean McVay offensive system that plenty of teams covet.

This means the Bears are going with a two-quarterback room, which is normal, and it also paves way for Bears rookie quarterback Austin Reed to join the practice squad.

Bears trim OL room

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are releasing offensive lineman Jake Curhan.

Curhan was signed this offseason and has starting experience in Shane Waldron's offense from his time in Seattle.

This is a little surprising, especially after the injury to Larry Borom in the preseason finale.

Bears to cut Hall of Fame Game standout WR

The Tribune also reported the Bears are waiving receiver Collin Johnson, who had a two-score day in the Hall of Fame Game.

Johnson had not practiced since the Hall of Fame Game, however. He could be an addition to the practice squad.

Bears enter Tuesday after cutting 8 players

On Monday, the Bears made their second set of roster moves to trim down the roster.

The team waived:

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

OL Jerome Carvin

DL Michael Dwumfour

WR Peter LeBlanc

DL Jaylon Hutchings

WR John Jackson

DB Quindell Johnson

LB Javin White

This follows the first set of moves the Bears made on Saturday.