Chicago Bears select Colston Loveland with No. 10 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have scouted the No. 10 overall pick for months. Now, they've made their choice.

With the tenth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected Colston Loveland, a tight end from Michigan.

Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines last year.

What this means for the Bears

After rumors that the Bears would trade up from No. 10 overall to make their pick, general manager Ryan Poles stood pat at 10.

The Bears opted to let the first nine picks of the NFL Draft fall before making their move. Instead of trading draft capital away to get someone, they let the chaos in front of them ensue.

As the dust settled, the Bears got their guy and they didn't need to trade up to get their guy.

What they're saying about Colston Loveland

"Overall, Loveland doesn't have the skill set for full-time inline responsibilities, but his dynamic movements, natural hands and football awareness should make him one of the primary targets in an NFL ofense. His tools and upside are reminiscent of Zach Ertz." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Chicago Bears

This is the first pick for the Bears, and the only scheduled pick for them to make in the first round.

The Bears had two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2024, but they won't have the same embarrassment of riches in 2025.

They'll return for the second round for picks No. 39 and No. 41 overall.

After that, they'll have picks No. 72, No. 148, No. 233 and No. 240 to finish the 2025 NFL Draft.