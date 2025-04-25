Chicago Bears select Luther Burden with No. 39 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft is here, and the Chicago Bears have two chances to add players who can deepen the roster.

With their first second-round pick of the evening, the Chicago Bears selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden.

What to know about Luther Burden

Burden was an All-SEC wide receiver where his best season was a 1,212 receiving yard season in the 2023 college football season. In his college career, Burden scored 26 total touchdowns.

His best seasons came in the slot position in Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's offense.

Of his 26 total touchdowns, 21 were receiving scores, four were rushing scores and one was a punt return touchdown.

Burden's best moment as a Missouri Tiger was scoring the game-sealing touchdown in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State as Missouri capped a dream season with a 14-3 win over the Buckeyes.

Burden starred at Cardinal Ritter High School before transferring to East St. Louis High School. Because of those high school performances, Burden was one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Missouri and helped change the program.

What they're saying about Luther Burden

"Burden is still working on his undergrad degree in route setup and separation, but he holds a master's in creating with the ball in his hands, because of his explosive speed and competitive toughness. For an NFL team targeting a YAC weapon with upside to be more, he will be an appealing option early." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears came into Friday night needing help on the offensive line, pass rush and running back.

The Bears surprised a few when they took tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

Now, they'll have pick 109 to address one of their biggest needs.