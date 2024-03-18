Chicago Bears sign Byron Cowart to a one-year deal, adding a second defensive lineman in three days

The Chicago Bears have added to their defensive front.

Byron Cowart has signed a one-year deal with the Bears through 2024. The Bears will be his fourth team in his NFL career.

Cowart has previously been with the Dolphins, Colts and Patriots, most recently spending the 2023 season on the Dolphins practice squad

He entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

In his career, Cowart has recorded 41 tackles with a sack, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass deflected.

Cowart played for University of Maryland in 2018 after transferring from Hillsborough Community College in 2017. Prior to that, he played for Auburn from 2015 to 2017.

This is the second defensive line signing the Bears have made in a week.

On Saturday, the Bears announced they agreed to terms with defensive end Jake Martin on a one-year contract through 2024.