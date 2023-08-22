Wife of Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hints at good news regarding HOF induction

Anyone who was around for the '85 Bears knows that they filmed the Super Bowl Shuffle before they actually won the Super Bowl.

Tuesday night's Mongo Bash at Bourbon Street was a little like that. They celebrated Steve McMichael going to Canton even though it's not official – yet.

"We did get two calls today from the Hall of Fame and they told me I have to wait until noon [Wednesday] to let you know exactly what they said!" Steve's wife, Misty, told the party.

It was a celebration and ALS fundraiser for #76, the Bears Legend and Pro-bowl Defensive Tackle who is two years into his battle with ALS. Mongo joined the celebration via FaceTime.

"I love you. Everybody loves you, and we're all here to support you," Misty told him via FaceTime.

Misty was all smiles after hearing from the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but had to remain tight-lipped.

"I was so excited, I'm still so excited. I'm even more excited to tell everybody tomorrow what they had to say today. It was an awesome day today," she said.

"Right now with ALS, he's able to not speak, but he's able to look at a computer and it spells the words out for you, and he said to his wife, 'are you ready to go to Canton?" said Mike Namoff, who organized tonight's event.

"In the last week, Jim McMahon came by, Dan Hampton came by, and there was love and there was kissing and grown men hugging and kissing, it was unbelievable."

"I guess they want to build up the suspense and it's killing me," said Misty.

Misty says she got the green light from the President of the Football Hall of Fame to make an announcement at noon Wednesday.