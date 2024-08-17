WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Preseason game on FOX 32 Chicago

The Chicago Bears take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Solider Field today.

In the Chicagoland area and can't make it downtown? Click the video player above to watch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals live updates

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Joe Burrow, the Bears and Caleb Williams' development

There are few quarterbacks who can say the were Heisman Trophy winners and went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams can say it. What can the Bears learn from Burrow's development and apply to Williams' next steps?

Here's how the Bears can use the Joe Burrow Playbook:

The latest from Halas Hall

The Bengals visited Halas Hall on Thursday. We were there to sort it all out.

We break down what happened in our camp report:

