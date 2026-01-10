Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from the NFC Wild Card Round

The postseason is here. Win, or go home.

Standing in the way of the Chicago Bears and the NFC Divisional Round are none other than the Green Bay Packers.

Follow along with us here as the Bears host the Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, where the historic NFL rivalry takes another step.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates

Injury Update - TJ Edwards

The Bears linebacker fell to the turf with a non-contact injury. He's getting carted off the field.

End of the 1st Quarter: Packers 7, Bears 3

1st Quarter - Packers respond

The Packers respond with a drive of their own. Christian Watson catches a TD pass from Jordan Love.

Packers 7, Bears 3

1st Quarter - Bears strike first

FIELD GOAL: Cairo Santos gets the Bears on the board with a 27-yard field goal.

That capped a 16-play drive for the Bears.

Bears 3, Packers 0

Kickoff

Bears win the toss and take the ball.

Game on.

It's already chippy

Of course, these two teams are going at it even before kickoff.

Pregame

The snow is beginning to fall at Soldier Field.

There's less than two hours until the biggest Bears' game in over a decade.

Inactives

For the Bears:

WR Jahdae Walker

CB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

LB Ruben Hyppolite II

C/G Luke Newman

DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

*3rd QB Case Keenum

For the Packers, RT Zach Tom is inactive. That's a significant development for a Bears' pass rush that could use any possible advantage. Packers' receiver Dontayvion Wicks is also inactive.

