Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from the NFC Wild Card Round
The postseason is here. Win, or go home.
Standing in the way of the Chicago Bears and the NFC Divisional Round are none other than the Green Bay Packers.
Follow along with us here as the Bears host the Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, where the historic NFL rivalry takes another step.
Injury Update - TJ Edwards
The Bears linebacker fell to the turf with a non-contact injury. He's getting carted off the field.
End of the 1st Quarter: Packers 7, Bears 3
1st Quarter - Packers respond
The Packers respond with a drive of their own. Christian Watson catches a TD pass from Jordan Love.
Packers 7, Bears 3
1st Quarter - Bears strike first
FIELD GOAL: Cairo Santos gets the Bears on the board with a 27-yard field goal.
That capped a 16-play drive for the Bears.
Bears 3, Packers 0
Kickoff
Bears win the toss and take the ball.
Game on.
It's already chippy
Of course, these two teams are going at it even before kickoff.
Pregame
The snow is beginning to fall at Soldier Field.
There's less than two hours until the biggest Bears' game in over a decade.
Inactives
For the Bears:
WR Jahdae Walker
CB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
C/G Luke Newman
DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
*3rd QB Case Keenum
For the Packers, RT Zach Tom is inactive. That's a significant development for a Bears' pass rush that could use any possible advantage. Packers' receiver Dontayvion Wicks is also inactive.