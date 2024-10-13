Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live scores and updates from Week 6

The Chicago Bears are ready across the pond.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Keep the momentum going

The Bears have been stellar on offense and defense the last two weeks. There's plenty that stands in the way from keeping that momentum flowing – the long travel and the compiling injuries – but one or two plays can help the Bears keep that going.

2. Stop the run

The Bears have struggled to stop the run this season, and the Jaguars have one of the best one-two punches in the league behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Making Jacksonville one-dimensional is key, especially with a short-handed secondary.

3. Keep letting it rip

Caleb Williams looked like he was having fun slinging the ball to DJ Moore for multiple touchdowns against the Panthers. He should be allowed to keep that going against a Jaguars pass defense that's struggled this season.

Remember when…

The Bears played in London in the 2011 season, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 in a game where then-running back Matt Forte got two Bucs defenders to tackle themselves on an all-time highlight reel touchdown run.

Kevin Byard talks from London

How close is Caleb Williams to breaking Bears records?

Featured article

Lou finds the Bears fans across the pond