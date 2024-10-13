Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live scores and updates from Week 6

Published  October 13, 2024 6:27am CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

The Chicago Bears are ready across the pond.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Keep the momentum going

The Bears have been stellar on offense and defense the last two weeks. There's plenty that stands in the way from keeping that momentum flowing – the long travel and the compiling injuries – but one or two plays can help the Bears keep that going.

2. Stop the run

The Bears have struggled to stop the run this season, and the Jaguars have one of the best one-two punches in the league behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Making Jacksonville one-dimensional is key, especially with a short-handed secondary.

3. Keep letting it rip

Caleb Williams looked like he was having fun slinging the ball to DJ Moore for multiple touchdowns against the Panthers. He should be allowed to keep that going against a Jaguars pass defense that's struggled this season.

Remember when…

The Bears played in London in the 2011 season, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 in a game where then-running back Matt Forte got two Bucs defenders to tackle themselves on an all-time highlight reel touchdown run.

Kevin Byard talks from London

'It's gonna be awesome': Bears' Byard amped for London game against Jaguars

FOX 32's Lou Canellis goes 1-on-1 with Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard ahead of their Week 6 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

How close is Caleb Williams to breaking Bears records?

Is Caleb Williams close to setting records? 6 points on the Chicago Bears heading into Week 6 vs. Jacksonville
Is Caleb Williams close to setting records? 6 points on the Chicago Bears heading into Week 6 vs. Jacksonville

Here are six points on the Chicago Bears moving from Week 5's win over the Panthers to Week 6's game in London.

Lou finds the Bears fans across the pond

Lou Canellis checks in with Bears fans who made the trip overseas

Lou Canellis has gone from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and he can confidently say Bears fans have taken over London. Lou caught up with the fans he saw this week in London.