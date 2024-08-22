WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preseason game on FOX 32 Chicago

The Chicago Bears will visit general manager Ryan Poles' old stomping grounds Thursday, hoping to be better than the last time they visited in a lopsided regular season loss.

The Bears' preseason ends against the Kansas City Chiefs, starting at 7:20 p.m.

In the Chicagoland area and want to watch the game? Click the video player above to watch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City live updates

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Has Caleb Williams' developed enough?

With Caleb WIlliams sitting out Thursday's preseason finale, he finishes with 43 preseason snaps under his belt. Is that enough? Bears coaches think so, and for good reason.

Here are the moments that prove Williams is ready:

Featured article

The latest from Halas Hall

Although Caleb Williams isn't playing Thursday, the Bears coaching staff has been pleased with the rookie both on and off the field.

Here's the trait that's been shining off the field, which the coaching staff has come to laud the most:

Featured article

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule