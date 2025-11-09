Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Live scores and updates from a snowy Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears have a chance to start another winning streak.

Welcome to Chicago, New York Giants. They'll bring one of the league's worst run defenses against the Bears' running game that's fresh off rushing for 238 yards against the Bengals.

Follow along with us as the Bears host the New York Giants at snowy Soldier Field, where the Bears have a chance to get win No. 6.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Live scores and updates

Inactives

As expected, TJ Edwards is inactive this week after undergoing hand surgery while also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Chicago Bears inactives:

LB TJ Edwards

CB Josh Blackwell

WR Jahdae Walker

DE Dominique Robinson

TE Stephen Carlson

*3rd QB Case Keenum

Welcome, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka!

The Bears acquired Washington product Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from Cleveland last week in a draft pick swap.

Here's how he might fit into the Bears' defense, which needs some reinforcements on the edges of its defensive line.

Featured article

The Bears' offensive tackles fired up the offense vs. Bengals: They'll need an encore vs. New York

With gruesome blocks and athletic hits, the Bears' offensive tackles fired up the offense against Cincinnati. The two tackles might have to do it again vs. New York.