Chicago Blackhawks' Fleury notches 1st shutout of season in win over Canucks

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots to collect his first shutout of the season Sunday night as the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0.

Brandon Hagel scored the game's lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.

Thatcher Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Canucks.

