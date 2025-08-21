Chicago Blackhawks ink rising playmaker Frank Nazar to 7-year contract: What it means

Frank Nazar was one of the fastest-rising players on the Chicago Blackhawks last year, and the franchise's front office is rewarding that potential.

The Blackhawks announced they have signed Nazar to a seven-year contract, tying the young forward to the franchise into the next decade.

By the numbers:

Nazar signed a seven-year contract extension with the Blackhawks. This contract will carry a $6.59 million salary cap hit, officially begins during the 2026-27 season and run through the 2032-33 season.

This is a massive development for the 21-year-old forward who opened the 2024-2025 season in Rockford, and was officially called up the NHL after 21 games with the Icehogs.

Nazar recorded 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists in 53 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season. These numbers were most among Blackhawks' rookies in goals, assists and points. He ranked seventh on the team in goals. Nazar was the only NHL rookie to score on a penalty shot and one of only three NHL rookies to score a shorthanded goal in the 2024-2025 season.

Nazar also led Team USA Hockey in scoring, as he helped Team USA win its first gold since 1933 at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship back in May. He had six goals and six assists in 10 games.

What they're saying:

"Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons."

What's next:

Nazar was the 13th overall selection by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL entry draft. The Michigan product finished his NCAA career in 2024, and played three games for the Blackhawks at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In an abridged 2024-2025 season, Nazar finished with five goals, four assists and nine points in the final eight games. He emerged as the kind of young player the Blackhawks want to develop alongside franchise face Connor Bedard. Getting Nazar in a Blackhawks' sweater for seven years should allow him to reach his prime in Chicago, and the team undoubtedly wants that prime to hit as the same time Bedard's emerges.

This contract buys into the potential that Nazar has shown, especially with new head coach Jeff Blashill taking over the franchise and more young stars potentially coming up.

Now, the Blackhawks have established a potential framework for a contract extension regarding Bedard.

Bedard has been with the Blackhawks for two whole seasons, won NHL Rookie of the Year and was adamant he wants to stay in Chicago after the 2024-2025 season ended. If the Blackhawks are buying on potential, then it only makes sense to assume Bedard would be one of the next players to benefit from that mindset.