Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
CHICAGO - Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has missed practice because of a groin strain.
The 30-year-old was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.
The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
Backup Alex Stalock made 10 saves in the win against Detroit.
The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.