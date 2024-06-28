Chicago Blackhawks opt for offense with their second first round pick of the 2024 NHL Draft

The first round of the 2024 NHL Draft continues for the Chicago Blackhawks, and they opted for some offense.

With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected Sacha Boisvert from Muskegon of the UHSL.

Boisvert is a bigger center who was very productive at the USHL level, most notably as a goal-scoring player. He recorded 68 points on 36 goals and 32 assists in 61 games for Muskegon.

Boisvert will play in the NCAA next season, as he signed with North Dakota. That's the same program that produced Jonathan Toews.

This is the second pick of the first round for Chicago, who picked Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov at No. 2.

The Blackhawks owned the No. 18 overall pick after trading up from No. 20 overall pick with the Islanders.

Although Boisvert still needs to polish his game before seeing time at the NHL level, experts believe taking time at North Dakota will help lift his game.

The Blackhawks have a first-line center in Connor Bedard, but Boisvert could be a much-needed second-line or third-line center for the Blackhawks once he gains the experience needed to be ready for the NHL.

According to NHL.com, Boisvert is a developmental player who has a massive ceiling.

"Boisvert will further his development at the University of North Dakota next season and possibly become the program's first Quebec-born player (Trois-Rivieres)," NHL.com wrote of Boisvert. "Boisvert's size (6-2, 183) paid off during his second season with Muskegon. The 18-year-old was fifth in the United States Hockey League with 36 goals and tied for 11th with 68 points in 61 games, after he had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 57 games as a rookie in 2022-23."