Chicago Blackhawks place defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks are placing a veteran defenseman on injured reserve.

Eleven-year veteran Jarred Tinordi will be placed on injured reserve, retroactive to February 7. Tinordi is nuring a right groin strain.

Tinordi has been with the Blackhawks since 2022, and has appeared in 30 games for Chicago this season.

In those 30 games, Tinordi has recorded six points on six assists.

With the designation, Tinordi joins fellow defensemen Connor Murphy and Nikita Zaitsev on injured reserve. The Blackhawks have six healthy defensemen on their roster.