Chicago Blackhawks star Duncan Keith inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

During the same summer when Duncan Keith celebrated the 10th anniversary of winning the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy, it was announced he would be immortalized as one of hockey's all-time legends.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that Keith was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 on Tuesday.

Keith is the 48th Blackhawks player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

What we know:

The Blackhawks announced Tuesday afternoon that Keith would be a member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. This comes just three years after he retired from the game in 2022.

Keith was one of the best defensemen of the 2010s. He won two Norris Memorial Trophies – his first in 2010 and his second in 2014 – and was twice named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2009-10 and 2013-14. Keith also earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2016-17.

Keith was a fixture for the Blackhawks' dynasty in the 2010s alongside fellow star defensemen Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson.

By the numbers:

Keith has a compelling argument to be the best Blackhawks' defenseman of all-time.

He finished his Blackhawks' career as the frachise's all-time leader among Blackhawks defensemen in games played (1,192).

Keith also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), and ranks third in goals (105). He leads all Blackhawks defensemen in career postseason games played (135), assists (68) and points (86), and ranks fourth with 18 playoff goals.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, I’d like to congratulate Duncan on being named to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025," Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "Duncan defined the modern archetype for a complete defenseman. His opponents feared his shutdown defense as much as they respected his offensive prowess. He played with grit and heart, giving his all every second he was on the ice. While Blackhawks fans have long understood Duncan’s profound impact on the game, we’re thrilled to see his legacy now celebrated on hockey’s biggest stage as he takes his well-deserved place among the game's all-time greats."

Full Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025