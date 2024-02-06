Chicago Blackhawks to host 2025 Winter Classic | Reports

For the first time in six years, the Chicago Blackhawks will return to the Winter Classic.

According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Winter Classic and play at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news Tuesday.

The ‘Hawks last played in a Winter Classic game on New Year’s Day in 2019. Chicago was the designated home team in a 4-2 loss to Boston in the game played at Notre Dame Stadium.

It'll be a full-circle moment for Chicago. The Blackhawks hosted their first Winter Classic in 2009 at Wrigley Field against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 'Hawks are 1-5 all-time in outdoor games.