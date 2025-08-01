Chicago Cubs officially earn bid to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field

The Brief The Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field on July 13, officially announced by Commissioner Rob Manfred. A $30 million security plan shared by the state, city, and team helped secure the bid despite earlier safety concerns. This will be the first All-Star Game at Wrigley Field since 1990 and the first in Chicago since the White Sox hosted in 2003.



It's official.

The Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game on July 13.

In a Friday morning press conference right at home plate at Wrigley Field, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement.

What they're saying:

"The amazing transformation that has taken place at Wrigley Field and indeed, Wrigley Field will provide a great setting for one of our most important events," Manfred said. "There are always a tremendous number of clubs who are interested in hosting an All-Star Game. The competition is actually fierce. I want to commend the Ricketts family, the Cubs organization, Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, the Chicago Sports Commission on putting together just an unbelievably strong bid for this game."

"This is an honor for our team, our city and our state," Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "We can’t wait to showcase how we have preserved this iconic ballpark. Wrigley Field means so much to Cubs fans and millions of people who have visited what we believe is a baseball cathedral and one of Illinois’ top tourist destinations. We play in a world-class city that is especially beautiful in the summer and we’re looking forward to hosting the best players in our great game and fans from around the world."

"I am thrilled that the 2027 MLB All-Star Game will be hosted at Wrigley Field in Chicago and that baseball fans from around the world get to experience all that our city has to offer," Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. "There is simply no place like Wrigley, and the State of Illinois looks forward to working with the Cubs to prepare the storied ballpark and one-of-a-kind neighborhood for this historic event."

What we know:

Marquee Sports MLB insider Bruce Levine first reported that Wrigley would host the 2027 Midsummer Classic. However, there were still hoops to jump through.

Concerns about security around Wrigley remained, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported in May that a plan with a $30 million cost – to be shared by the state, the city and the Cubs – was in development, which would resolve any ongoing issues about ballpark security. That plan was approved in the past month.

That gave Major League Baseball the green light to return to the Friendly Confines.

Philadelphia will host the All-Star Game in 2026.

The backstory:

The Cubs last hosted an MLB All-Star Game in 1990. The last time Chicago hosted the MLB All-Star Game was when the White Sox played host for the 2003 All-Star Game at then-named U.S. Cellular Field.