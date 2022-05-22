Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras day to day with hamstring injury

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has praised catcher Willson Contreras for speaking up after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring.

Contreras left Saturday's 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning.

Contreras was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, but he is considered day to day and Ross said it could have been worse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

With Contreras' injury, the Cubs brought up catcher P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

