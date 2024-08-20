Chicago Cubs designate closer Héctor Neris for assignment

Héctor Neris' Chicago Cubs tenure is over.

The team announced Tuesday it ha sdesignated Neris for assignment.

Neris was the Cubs' closer this season. He finishes his Cubs tenure in 2024 with an 8-4 record, 17 saves and a 3.89 ERA. He also three holds in 46 appearances, all in relief.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs have selected right-handed pitcher Jack Neely's contract from Triple-A Iowa.

Neris signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Cubs on Feb. 1 this offseason. He came to Chicago from Houston, where he won a World Series in 2022. Prior to that, Neris spent eight seasons in Philadelphia.

Now, the Cubs will turn to Neely as their closer.

Neely will join the Cubs after joining the organization last month in a trade where the Yankees acquired Mark Leiter Jr. He was ranked as the Cubs' No. 18 overall prospect in Chicago's farm system.

At the Triple-A level, Neely has a 1-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and three saves between his stints with the Yankess and Cubs' Triple-A organizations.