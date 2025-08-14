Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs offense stalls in crunch time as Blue Jays take the series with a 2-1 win

By Associated Press
Published  August 14, 2025 4:51pm CDT
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago
Are you a true Cubs fan? Play The MVP Game with hosts Kenzie and Roman | ChicagoNOW

Are you a true Cubs fan? Play The MVP Game with hosts Kenzie and Roman | ChicagoNOW

Whether you're here for expert insight or some friendly competition, you're in the right place. Kenzie and Roman host the Chicago Cubs game show, The MVP Game, where they challenge fans to see how well they really know each other, whether they're couples, siblings, or best friends.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Thursday.

Guerrero’s big hit off Matthew Boyd lifted AL East-leading Toronto to the series victory. It was the 20th homer of the season for the All-Star slugger.

Scherzer (3-2) pitched seven-plus innings while improving to 6-2 in 12 career starts against the Cubs. He permitted one run and five hits.

Jeff Hoffman handled the ninth for his 27th save in 32 chances. Toronto improved to 40-20 at home.

Boyd (11-6) allowed two hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Boyd walked Davis Schneider to begin the seventh. Ernie Clement followed with a sacrifice bunt before Guerrero lined an 0-2 pitch 402 feet to left-center.

The Cubs had just one hit off Scherzer before Michael Busch went deep with one out in the sixth for his 24th homer.

Promoted from Triple-A Iowa before the game, Cubs prospect Owen Caissie made his major league debut about 30 miles east of his birthplace in Burlington, Ontario. He went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

Key moment

Scherzer exited after Matt Shaw’s leadoff double in the eighth. Brendon Little came on and walked pinch-hitter Seiya Suzuki before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Little departed after striking out Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker. Seranthony Domínguez fanned Carson Kelly to end the threat.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are a major league-best 24-12 in interleague play.

Up next

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (9-5, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.19 ERA).

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.18 ERA) is expected to start Friday against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.86 ERA).

CubsSports