Chicago Cubs acquire reliever from Cleveland, DFA Patrick Wisdom

The Chicago Cubs made two moves to kick off their offseason on Wednesday.

The Cubs have designated a veteran for assignment and added a reliever from an AL contender.

The Cubs traded for reliever Eli Morgan and DFA'd Patrick Wisdom.

ESPN reported both pieces of news Wednesday, and the Cubs officially announced the moves Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan, 28, posted a 1.93 ERA over 42 innings pitched with the Guardians last season. He struck out 34 batters in 2024. In his career, Morgan has a 3.23 career ERA in 173 innings as a relief pitcher.

In return, the Cubs sent outfielder Alfonsin Rosario.

Rosario played for the Cubs' affiliate Single-A Myrtle Beach in 2024. He batted .230 with 18 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 73 RBI.

Wisdom had a .171 batting average, hit eight home runs, drove in 23 RBI and recorded 27 hits.