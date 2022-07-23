Chicago Cubs score 5 in 10th to beat Phillies 6-2

Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2.

Hoerner began the 10th as the automatic runner on second base.

He stole third with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel's fielder's choice. Schwindel hit a high chopper off Jose Alvarado, and third baseman Alec Bohm's throw home was off target.

The Cubs went up by two on Christopher Morel's RBI single.

Bohm's fielding error on Nelson Velazquez's hard-hit grounder allowed two more runs to score before Willson Contreras added an RBI double to make it 6-1.

Zack Wheeler threw seven strong innings for the Phillies.