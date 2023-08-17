Chicago's lakefront remains an option for Bears' new stadium, decision expected in next 12 months

Chicago's lakefront is still in play when it comes to where the Bears will build their new stadium.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says he hopes to have a decision on where the Bears will build in the next 12 months.

Other options include Arlington Heights, which was once the Bears singular focus, but is now at a standstill.

In other suburbs like Naperville and Aurora, talks continue.

Warren says where ever it is, once ground is broken, it likely will be three years before the Bears could start hosting games in their new stadium.