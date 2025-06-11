Chicago Sky to retire franchise icon Allie Quigley's jersey

The Chicago Sky are cementing Allie Quigley as an all-time franchise icon.

The team is retiring Quigley's No. 14 during the Sky's game against the Dallas Wings on July 9.

"It’s not easy saying goodbye to basketball, but I feel so lucky to have been able to play in the WNBA and live out my dream," Quigley said in a statement. "And to be able to play in Chicago for my hometown team?!? It doesn’t get any better. All I can say is THANK YOU!"

What we know:

According to a release, the Sky are honoring Quigley before, during and after the game.

Before the game, Quigley’s high school alma mater, Joliet Catholic High, will host a girls’ basketball clinic and community support which will be given a date later.

The Sky are honoring Quigley with a retirement ceremony during the game. They'll have an on-court tribute with special guests and a video montage highlighting the biggest moments of her Chicago career, which includes the 2021 WNBA Championship.

Quigley will also take part in a post-game press conference after the Sky's game against the Wings.

This will be the second jersey retirement for the Sky this season. The team will also retire WNBA icon and 2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey in August.

The backstory:

Quigley has been a part of half the Sky's 20-year history.

She played 10 seasons for the team and is the franchise’s all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made with 504. After her final season in 2022, Quigley left the Sky franchise as the all-time leader in points with 3,723 and made field goals with 1,386. In the time since her final season, only Courtney Vandersloot, Quigley's wife, surpassed those all-time marks this season.

Leaguewide, Quigley was the WNBA's earned Sixth Woman of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015 with the Sky. She was also a three-time All-Star from 2017-19. She also solidified her status as one of the best shooters in WNBA history by winning the WNBA’s Three-Point Contest in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Quigley announced her retirement on June 10.

What they're saying:

"Allie Quigley will always be synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball," Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement. "Allie’s record breaking three-point shooting, relentless pursuit of greatness, and tremendous leadership contributed to the Sky’s 2021 championship and forever shaped the culture of the organization. We are proud to honor her legacy and career by retiring her jersey."