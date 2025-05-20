Chicago Sky star Angel Reese thankful for support and WNBA response into hate speech allegations

Chicago Sky guard Angel Reese was grateful on Tuesday after the team's practice.

She listed off the support systems that have her back, especially in the wake of hate speech allegations during last Saturday's game vs. Indiana. She was also grateful for the league's quick response.

"In the moment, it's hard to hear," Reese said. "But, my support system is great."

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, the WNBA announced it was looking into allegations of hate speech during the Sky's season opener last Saturday on the road at Indiana.

According to reports, that speech was directed towards Reese.

"Going through this whole process, it could happen to me. It could happen to anyone," Reese said. "There's no place for this."

Reese said Tuesday she was grateful for the support she's received. She was also grateful for the WNBA launching an investigation quickly into the allegations; the WNBA released a statement Sunday the say after Saturday's game, saying it was looking into the allegations.

This comes after Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark said the league was right to investigate the allegations.

"There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society," Clark told reporters on Monday. "The investigation we’ll leave up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so."

The investigation is now in the league's hands, and there's no indication what timeline could be in place.

"I've had communications from everyone with so many people across this league," Reese said. "I think they've done a great job supporting us."

Reese said it's hard to hear, especially while she's trying to focus on the court and play her game. However, she said her support systems help lift her in the most difficult moments.

She said she's felt the support from the Sky organization, her family, loved ones and teammates.

"I'm loved by so many people," Reese said.

What's next:

Next up for the Sky get another early test. Reese, head coach Tyler Marsh and the new-look roster are preparing for the reigning champion New York Liberty.

The Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, and pose a challenge for the Sky in every phase of the game.

When Reese was asked about what she saw from Saturday's film she could improve on for Thursday, it was defensive positioning. How she can get around screens and be in position to defend the other team's best player.

"I usually guard the best players," Reese said. "Just being able to guard our yard."

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said the focus in practice this week was where the team tell short on Saturday. That includes offensively, where the Sky scored just 58 points and made 6 of their 24 attempts from 3-point range.

Communication is the biggest aspect of that.

"We want to make sure we're still united," Marsh said.

Reese said the Sky have all looked at themselves in the mirror and know what they individually need to do in order to be better on Thursday.

"We're just sticking together," Reese said. "Everybody's positive."