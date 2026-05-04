Chicago Sky waive Hailey Van Lith, last year's No. 11 pick

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The Brief The Chicago Sky have waived guard Hailey Van Lith ahead of the 2026 season. The former first-round pick played 29 games as a rookie but showed stronger production in preseason. The team also added veteran Natasha Cloud as it finalizes its roster before the season opener.



The Chicago Sky have waived guard Hailey Van Lith ahead of the start of the 2026 WNBA season, the team announced Monday.

What to know:

Van Lith, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, appeared in 29 games during her rookie season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

She saw limited action during the regular season but showed strong performance in preseason play, including a 20-point outing in the opener.

The Sky also announced Monday the addition of 10-year veteran guard Natasha Cloud.

The moves come as the Sky finalize their roster ahead of their season opener May 9 against the Portland Fire.