White Sox manager Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday: report

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to officially announce his retirement on Monday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

La Russa has been away from the White Sox since Aug. 30 after having a pacemaker inserted for his heart. After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures, doctors directed him to not return as manager of the White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season.

La Russa is the league's oldest manager and is under contract through next season. But some fans have questioned his decision-making all season.

In June, he made the decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner despite Turner being behind 1-2 in a count.

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks out at the field from the dugout before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 23, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty I Expand

The following week chants of "Fire Tony" rang throughout Guaranteed Rate Field.

Despite high hopes at the start of the season, the White Sox failed to make the playoffs this year.

Mark Carmen, host of CHGO Sports told Good Day Chicago on Monday there's plenty of blame to go around for the Sox not realizing the World Series dreams.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 02: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks out at the field before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Expand

"You could point at Tony and accountability and he clearly had some health issues and it was odd at points in time where he literally looked like he was having trouble staying awake in the dugout for at least a brief moment. That was bizarre," Carmen said.

"But you [White Sox] also had a ton on injuries and players underperforming. This year, a complete nightmare for the White Sox."

La Russa officially turns 78 on Tuesday.

He has a press conference scheduled Monday for 4 p.m.