Chicago Wolves announce partnership with NHL's Carolina Hurricanes

The Chicago Wolves are no longer independent. They have added an NHL affiliation, but it won't be with a stranger by any means.

The Wolves announced they have signed a three-year partnership to be the AHL affiliate team of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The partnership begins with the 2024-2025 season.

Previously, the Wolves were the Hurricane's AHL affiliate team from 2020 to 2023.

This past season, the Wolves have operated as an independent AHL franchise, which made the Wolves the first independent AHL team since the 1994–95 NHL/AHL season.

"We’re excited to reestablish our AHL affiliation with Chicago, and thankful that we could find a solution which worked for both clubs," Hurricanes President and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "Many of our prospects have already had success with the Wolves, both individually and as a team, and we’re happy to have secured a consistent environment for their development."

The Hurricanes operated without an AHL affiliate team this season.

When the Wolves were previously partnered with the Hurricanes organization, the Wolves had a 106-54-11-10 overall record. This includes the 2021-2022 season when the Wolves finished with a 50-16-5-5 record.

The 21-22 season ended with the Wolves winning the 2022 Calder Cup championship and its fifth title in franchise history.

"We’re looking forward to being affiliated again and moving forward," Wolves general manager Wendell Young said in a statement. "It’s for the benefit of the Chicago Wolves, the Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League that we have 32 NHL teams and 32 AHL affiliates. It’s good to be partnered with the Hurricanes."