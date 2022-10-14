Chicago Wolves gear up to play Milwaukee in season opener following championship win

The Chicago Wolves begin their defense of the 2022 Calder cup on Saturday during their season opener against none other than their most frequent rivals, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Many of the players who propelled the Wolves to the championship have moved on, and the team will usher in the new season with a new coach: Brock Sheahan.

The Wolves' 29th season opener will feature the raising of the championship banner prior to the puck drop.

This all happens Saturday night at 7 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.