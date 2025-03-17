College Basketball Crown: DePaul to play in first-ever CBC tournament bracket
Sixteen teams that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament will have an exciting alternative: The inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas later this month.
The first-ever bracket for the new tournament was released Monday morning with teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, and other conferences. Here’s who will be headed to Vegas to play for the crown.
College Basketball Crown bracket & schedule
First round
Monday, March 31
- Game 1: Utah vs. Butler - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 2: George Washington vs. Boise State - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 3: Nebraska vs. Arizona State - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)
Tuesday, April 1
- Game 5: DePaul vs. Cincinnati - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 6: Oregon State vs. UCF - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 7: Colorado vs. Villanova - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 8: Tulane vs. USC - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)
Second Round
Wednesday, April 2
- Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Thursday, April 3
- Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Semifinals
Saturday, April 5
- Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
- Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
Final
Sunday, April 6
- Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
DePaul basketball gets spot in College Basketball Crown bracket
Chris Holtmann's first season in Lincoln Park will end with a postseason berth.
The Blue Demons went 14-19 in Holtmann's first season at DePaul. By past DePaul standards, it wasn't much to write home about. But by recent DePaul standards, it's the first postseason tournament game DePaul has played in since the 2019 College Basketball Invitational, where Dave Leitao's Demons were the CBI runner-up.
DePaul's first game in the College Basketball Crown Tournament will be against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on April 1. It will be broadcast on FS1.
Who is in the 2025 College Basketball Crown tournament?
The College Basketball Crown tournament is made up of a 16-team field. Below are this year's participants:
- Arizona State
- Butler
- Boise State
- Cincinnati
- Colorado
- DePaul
- Georgetown
- George Washington
- Nebraska
- Oregon State
- Tulane
- UCF
- USC
- Utah
- Villanova
- Washington State
What is the College Basketball Crown?
The College Basketball Crown is a 16-team men's postseason tournament that will feature teams that were not selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.
How can I stream the College Basketball Crown or watch without cable?
College Basketball Crown games will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX and FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Crown on your local FOX station's broadcast.
The Source: Information from FOX Sports and previous FOX Television Stations reporting was used in this story. This station is owned by FOX, the parent company of FOX Sports and FS1.