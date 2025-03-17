article

The Brief Teams for the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament were announced Monday. The tournament opens with round 1 on March 31 and April 1. All games will air on FOX and FS1.



Sixteen teams that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament will have an exciting alternative: The inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas later this month.

The first-ever bracket for the new tournament was released Monday morning with teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, and other conferences. Here’s who will be headed to Vegas to play for the crown.

College Basketball Crown bracket & schedule

First round

Monday, March 31

Game 1: Utah vs. Butler - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 2: George Washington vs. Boise State - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 3: Nebraska vs. Arizona State - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, April 1

Game 5: DePaul vs. Cincinnati - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 6: Oregon State vs. UCF - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 7: Colorado vs. Villanova - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 8: Tulane vs. USC - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Second Round

Wednesday, April 2

Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Thursday, April 3

Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Semifinals

Saturday, April 5

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Final

Sunday, April 6

Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

DePaul basketball gets spot in College Basketball Crown bracket

Chris Holtmann's first season in Lincoln Park will end with a postseason berth.

The Blue Demons went 14-19 in Holtmann's first season at DePaul. By past DePaul standards, it wasn't much to write home about. But by recent DePaul standards, it's the first postseason tournament game DePaul has played in since the 2019 College Basketball Invitational, where Dave Leitao's Demons were the CBI runner-up.

DePaul's first game in the College Basketball Crown Tournament will be against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on April 1. It will be broadcast on FS1.

Who is in the 2025 College Basketball Crown tournament?

The College Basketball Crown tournament is made up of a 16-team field. Below are this year's participants:

What is the College Basketball Crown?

The College Basketball Crown is a 16-team men's postseason tournament that will feature teams that were not selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

SEE MORE: The 2025 College Basketball Crown tournament: How to watch and what to know

How can I stream the College Basketball Crown or watch without cable?

College Basketball Crown games will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX and FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Crown on your local FOX station's broadcast.