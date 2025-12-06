College basketball: Scores and results as Loyola got back on track & Northwestern struggled

Here are the college basketball scores from Saturday, December 6.

Northwestern's defense struggles in loss to Ohio State

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 29 points on 13-for-15 shooting and Ohio State won its Big Ten opener with an 86-82 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Ohio State (7-1, 1-0) used a 18-7 surge in the second half to take a 64-61 lead with 8:41 left before Northwestern's Arrinten Page tied it with a 3-pointer. Noel then scored the next four points on two free throws and a layup. The Buckeyes later pushed the advantage to 81-73 with 2:10 remaining.

The Wildcats pulled to 82-81 with 21 seconds to go before the Buckeyes sealed it from the free-throw line.

Bruce Thornton added 17 points and 10 assists for Ohio State, which shot 57% (35 of 61) from the floor. Amare Bynum chipped in with 11 points and Devin Royal scored 10.

Nick Martinelli scored 32 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists to lead Northwestern (5-4, 0-2). Angelo Ciaravino added 14 points and Arrinten Page had 13.

Martinelli scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 44-40 lead. Noel scored 10 points to pace the Buckeyes.

Moore has 21 in Loyola's 73-68 win over Princeton

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Moore had 21 points in Loyola Chicago's 73-68 victory against Princeton on Saturday.

Moore added six assists for the Ramblers (3-7). Kayde Dotson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Miles Rubin shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers (3-9) were led in scoring by Jack Stanton, who finished with 14 points. Jackson Hicke added 13 points for Princeton. Sebastian Whitfield had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Dotson put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who led 30-28 at the break. Moore's 17-point second half helped Loyola Chicago finish off the five-point victory.