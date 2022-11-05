Connor Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0.

Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored to help Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.

All of the Jets' scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.

Arvid Soderblom started in goal for Chicago and stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced through two periods.

Dylan Wells came on to begin the third and had 12 saves in his NHL debut.

