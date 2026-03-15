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Cubs' Seiya Suzuki leaves WBC quarterfinal with apparent injury playing for Japan

By Associated Press
Published  March 15, 2026 1:42pm CDT
Cubs
Associated Press
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MIAMI - Japan's Seiya Suzuki left Saturday night's World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against Venezuela after appearing to hurt his right leg while he was caught stealing in the first inning.

The Chicago Cubs outfielder walked with one out against Ranger Suárez and as he slid headfirst into second base appeared to hurt his right knee. At first ruled safe by second base umpire Maikol Tibibijo, Suzuki was called out in a video review.

Suzuki walked gingerly as he returned to the dugout, accompanied by an athletic trainer. After a slightly extended half-inning break, Suzuki was replaced in center field by Shota Morishita.

Morishita hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Ranger Suárez for a 5-2 lead in a four-run third that included Teruaki Sato's RBI double following an intentional walk to Shohei Ohtani. Venezuela rallied to upset Japan 8-5.

Entering the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract, the 31-year-old Suzuki has a .269 average with 87 homers and 296 RBIs with the Cubs.

CubsSports