DePaul beats Creighton 74-71

Chante Stonewall scored 26 points, Lexi Held added 23 and Sonya Morris came up with a big steal in the closing seconds and No. 16 DePaul pulled out a 74-71 win over Creighton.

Morris' steal came after Stonewall's tie-breaking free throw -- after she missed her first attempt -- with six seconds left. Following the turnover, Kelly Campbell made two free throws in the last second.

Jaylyn Agnew, who scored 18 points for the Bluejays, made two free throws with 1:23 to play and after a DePaul miss.

Temi Carda, who scored 24, made two more to tie the game at 71 with 38 seconds left.