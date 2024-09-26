Former Bulls MVP Derrick Rose announces retirement

Chicago native and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball, marking the end of a 16-year career, according to reports.

Rose made the announcement Thursday morning to The Athletic.

"The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball," Rose said in the statement.

Rose, 35, was once hailed as the future of the NBA. He was drafted first overall by his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2008, Rose quickly ascended to superstardom, winning Rookie of the Year in 2009.

In 2011, he became the youngest player in NBA history to win the MVP award at just 22 years old. Known for his explosive athleticism, quickness, and ability to finish at the rim, Rose was considered one of the most dynamic players in the league during his prime.

Rose tore his ACL in 2012, which sidelined him for a significant period and led to further setbacks. He played for several teams, including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

"Drafting Derrick in 2008 was a special moment, not just for the Bulls organization, but for Derrick, the kid from Chicago, realizing his dream of playing for his hometown team," Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. "As both a player and a person, Derrick represents the grit, resilience, and heart of this city. He’s one of the toughest and most determined athletes I’ve ever been around, constantly fighting through adversity that would have broken most."

