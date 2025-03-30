Diamondbacks rally with eight-run eighth to beat Cubs 10-6

article

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a game-tying two-run homer, Josh Naylor followed with the go-ahead RBI double, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied past the Chicago Cubs 10-6 Sunday with an eight-run eighth inning.

The teams split the four-game series.

Arizona trailed 6-2 entering the eighth but sent 12 batters to the plate. Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll led off with back-to-back walks against Caleb Thielbar.

Eli Morgan (0-1) relieved but quickly gave up a string of hits, starting with a two-run double by Geraldo Perdomo. Gurriel then homered to left, tying the game. Gabriel Moreno singled, and Naylor drove him in with a double to deep center for a 7-6 lead.

With no bench players left, pitcher Ryne Nelson pinch-hit and singled through a drawn-in infield, extending the lead to 8-6. After Colin Rea replaced Morgan, Thomas added an RBI single, and Carroll’s double made it 10-6.

The Cubs led 6-2 after Kyle Tucker's three-run homer in the top of the eighth. Seiya Suzuki’s solo homer in the sixth off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez had put Chicago up 3-0, shaking off a rough start to the season.

Matthew Boyd pitched five scoreless innings for Chicago, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Rodriguez gave up three runs on three hits and three walks, also striking out five. Justin Martinez (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning.

Key moment

Nelson's pinch-hit single was the biggest surprise of the rally and gave Arizona a two-run cushion.

Key stat

Nelson’s single was the first hit and RBI of his career.

Up next

The Cubs head to Sacramento to face the A’s on Monday. RHP Ben Brown will start for Chicago, with RHP Joey Estes going for Oakland.

The Diamondbacks face the Yankees in New York on Monday. RHP Corbin Burnes makes his first start for Arizona, while RHP Will Warren takes the mound for New York.