Expand / Collapse search

Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Arizona Coyotes past Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2

By Tim Cronin
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

Trout fishing begins at Cook County Forest Preserves

Trout fishing kicked off on Saturday morning across Cook County. Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Biologist joined Good Day Chicago to tell us more.

CHICAGO - Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2. 

The win was only struggling Arizona's second in the last nine games (2-6-1). 

The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. 

Gostisbehere's game-winner came with Chicago's Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan Toews' left toe before sliding by goaltender Kevin Lankinen. Kane and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS