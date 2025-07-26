Happ and Shaw homer as the Cubs shut down the White Sox for a 6-1 victory

article

Ian Happ and Matt Shaw homered in the seventh inning, helping Cade Horton and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

There was no score when Happ’s one-out shot off Jordan Leasure (3-6) went just over the wall in right-center for his 14th homer. Nico Hoerner hit a two-out single ahead of Shaw’s drive over the home bullpen in left.

Shaw also walked with the bases loaded in the eighth. The rookie is batting .478 (11 for 23) with four homers and nine RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak since the All-Star break.

The Cubs had dropped four of five, including a 12-5 loss to the last-place White Sox on Friday. The North Siders are 4-1 against the South Siders with one game left in the season series on Sunday.

The White Sox played without center fielder Luis Robert Jr. for the second straight game. Robert is dealing with some adductor soreness.

The White Sox had been on a tear since the break, outscoring opponents 61-28 while winning six of seven. But they were shut down by Horton (4-3) and three relievers.

Horton pitched 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball in his first win since June 3. The right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Boston in his previous start.

The Cubs were working on a shutout before Mike Tauchman homered in the ninth against Ryan Pressly.

The White Sox wasted a sharp performance by Aaron Civale, who struck out six in five innings at Rate Field. The right-hander threw 69 pitches, 47 for strikes.



Key moment

The White Sox threatened in the first, putting runners on the corners with one out, but Miguel Vargas grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

The Cubs lead 76-75 in the all-time series between the teams.

Up next

Sean Burke (4-8, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox on Sunday. The Cubs were waiting until after Saturday’s game to finalize their starter for the series finale.