How the Chicago Bears are approaching the LT position: What we learned from Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears knew the 2026 team wouldn't be the same as the 2025 team. That became very obvious early on.

Never mind the changes in the secondary and at the center position. Bears coach Ben Johnson needs to figure out the left tackle position for the second year in a row.

"There's a lot of uncertainty there," Johnson said at the Owner's Meetings.

That uncertainty means the Bears might have to pivot to a different option. It's one of the few things we learned from Ben Johnson at the Owner's Meetings Monday.

Left tackle conundrum

Last year, the Bears tried a few options at left tackle before rookie Ozzy Trapilo took over the starting job in a Nov. 23 game against the Steelers.

A torn patellar tendon against the Packers in the NFC Wild Card round means the Bears will need to find another left tackle until Trapilo recovers. On Monday, Johnson floated the idea of a different solution.

Johnson said the Bears are exploring both long-term and short-term options at left tackle. Those solutions could come in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Bears have two second-round picks to select an offensive tackle or the Bears could pivot to another training camp battle between Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Theo Benedet.

Or, there could be an incoming free agent who could give the Bears a starter right away.

Johnson mentioned the Bears exploring their options before at the NFL Combine, but that was before the Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo and got a second-round pick in return. The Bears were at Arizona State's Pro Day, too, which featured offensive tackle prospect Max Iheanachor.

However, the Bears won't pick an offensive lineman because they have to. Johnson lauded the offseason moves that will allow the Bears to pick whomever they way.

"We can stay true to our board and not force any pick," Johnson said.

Whatever the Bears will do at left tackle will come to light, but they've made a point to deepen the position in the offseason to make as thorough of a competition as possible.

"We don't know," Johnson said. "We're going to have an opportunity right now for a lot of competition."

Johnson wants you to move on from 2025

The first year of the Ben Johnson era will go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Bears' history.

The two comeback wins to stun the Packers, the NFC North title, the free hot dogs and the thrilling wins endeared the 2025 Bears to Chicago forever.

But, that's over now. Ben Johnson keeps getting praise for the past, and he wants Chicago to move past the 2025 season.

"It's been a long offseason in terms of you go downtown or you go somewhere, and everyone's patting you on the back and telling you what a great, great job you did," Johnson said. "You don't want to hear it."

This isn't because he doesn't want to doesn't remember it fondly. It's because Johnson doesn't want to get complacent.

With so much turnover on the roster, the Bears look at 2026 as a different time for different accomplishments.

"Now our sights are turned," he said.

Johnson's expectations at WR

Johnson's first season debuted an offense that shared the football with plenty of mouths to feed.

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland led the Bears in receiving yards, while Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheus and Cole Kmet all chipped in. No receiver had over 800 yards receiving.

Johnson wants more.

At the meetings, Johnson stressed that he was content with how the receivers progressed in 2025. He didn't think they got open consistently for Caleb Williams and had too many drops.

Johnson said the offensive staff will be going back to fundamentals in OTAs with the receivers to address these issues, especially as the Bears won't have Moore or Zaccheaus next season.

They will have offseason addition Kalif Raymond, though. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears earlier in March and should factor into the passing game and the return game.

"I have high expectations for him because I’ve been with him before and I know what he’s capable of," Johnson said. "He‘s got to come into training camp and prove that again and again."

The two spent time together in Detroit. But, Johnson won't cut him any slack.

"I’m excited about that addition," he said.