How Keenan Allen's return could help the Chicago Bears' offense against the Rams

When discussing the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears receiver DJ Moore was complimentary of the soon-to-be visitor's defense.

"They fly around," Moore said.

That unit struggled in the desert in Week 2, but rallied to stymie the San Francisco 49ers offense in a comeback win. The Rams come to Solider Field on Sunday at noon.

Moore was asked about what he's noticed about the Rams as he's started to study Los Angeles' defense under defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

"They play a good bit of Cover 4," Moore said. "We're going to have to beat some zone coverage."

The Bears might have the right guy for that. He just needs to be healthy.

Bears receiver and former full-time Los Angeles resident Keenan Allen returned to practice Wednesday as he progresses from a heel injury that hampered him in Week 1 and kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3.

Allen is a receiver who has a specific talent when it comes to beating zone defenses.

Running a Cover 4 defense puts four defenders in deeper zone coverage. This prevents against bigger plays, much like the 47-yard reception that Rome Odunze grabbed against the Colts.

However, it leaves open spots for receivers for a short-passing game.

Allen told reporters he excels in finding soft spots in zone coverage. That will be a massive boon for the Bears when they take on the Rams.

Entering Week 7 last year with the Chargers, Allen ran 136 routes, catching 25 passes and recording 342 receiving yards against zone defenses according to Pro Football Focus.

It was by far the most on the Chargers' roster, as the team looked to Allen to move the ball through the air against zone looks through the first half of their season.

Still, it goes beyond his ability to thrive against zone defenses.

Allen has been regarded as one of the most savvy route runners and smooth pass catchers in the league over the last decade. His presence on the Bears, however, doubles as a savvy veteran receiver.

He also completes the Bears' receiver room as a smooth route runner and receiver to go with Moore's all-around ability and Odunze's big-play threat. It means the Bears have more players to throw to.

"Looking at last game we had some good distribution there so we’re building on the positives there," Eberflus said. "Keenan is a big part of that, he’s another weapon we have on the offense with a unique set of skills as you know, we’ve all seen him play. We’re excited if that comes about and he comes back."

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 8: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, at Soldier Field on September 8, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Expand

Caleb Williams noted this, too. He came off a game against Indianapolis where he set Bears' rookie passing records with 363 passing yards in the loss, but did so without Allen's ability in the passing game.

Allen led all Bears in Week 1 with 11 targets, and should have caught Williams' first-career touchdown pass. Allen dropped it, which could have been due to the heel injury.

If Allen is healthy enough to play, Williams will have a chance to run the complete Bears' offense for the first time since Week 1.

"It's just something else the defense has to worry about," Williams said. "His special talent of getting open in the phone booth is going to be great for us."

That's an "if," though. Allen was limited in Wednesday's practice, and there will be an official game designation on Friday. He was a game-time decision against Houston, and ruled out last Friday before the game against Indianapolis.

Eberflus said the team is hopeful Allen's heel injury won't be something the team has to monitor as the season goes on.

"He was working over the weekend with the rehab group so that’s looking good," Eberflus said.