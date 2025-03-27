How an NIT Final Four berth isn't what Loyola basketball wanted, but could be what it needs

Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff has a pretty good memory.

As he patrolled the sidelines with the Golden Flashes during Wednesday night's NIT Quarterfinal, he recalled the last time he was in Gentile Arena.

"The last time I was here as a coach, it was a while ago but it was not like this," Senderoff said. "We played them when Porter (Moser) was a coach. I'm not sure if it was the Valley or the Horizon, but it wasn't like this."

That was back on February 23, 2013. Kent State beat Loyola 70-63.

Since then, Loyola has moved conferences – twice – made a Final Four and made three total NCAA Tournaments. Success wasn't built overnight, but successful is what Loyola has become.

"Everyone creates this," Senderoff said. "Not Porter and not Drew. They have a lot to do with it, but everyone creates this. And what an awesome place to play. It's been awesome for our team to be a part of this."

What "this" is for Loyola is a program that challenges for NCAA Tournament berths and is consistently in the postseason.

Loyola didn't get to the NCAA Tournament this season. That's the goal, to be clear. But a berth in the NIT Final Four is also a success in its own way, and can act as a springboard for a team that wants to make the NCAA Tournament sooner rather than later.

"For me, I think it’s a statement about our program and where we’re at as a program, being a consistent winner," Valentine said. "We went through a rough patch. But this group is one we’re proud of and everybody should be proud of."

Valentine sees the NIT as something much more than just a consolation prize.

There are valuable lessons to be learned from playing in the postseason. The two examples he pointed to were Lipscomb and Indiana State.

Indiana State, now Saint Louis center, Robbie Avila earned the notoriety needed to be named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar preseason watch list with his regular season and postseason performances.

Lipscomb star Garrison Mathews parlayed incredible NIT performances into a seven-year NBA career.

"A lot of that came from what they were able to do in the postseason," Valentine said.

Senderoff echoed this sentiment. When asked about the pride of playing in the NIT, Kent State's coach had a four-minute-long answer.

In that answer was the hope that the NIT would continue to be a part of college basketball's postseason. It offers much more than just a few extra games. It offers a championship.

"The NCAA tournament I know will expand and I hope that somebody listens to me: I hope that this event continues," Senderoff said. "I know Loyola's goal; they've been to the Final Four. Kent State's goal is to get to the NCAA tournament. We’ve been to the Elite Eight before, but to win games in the tournament, everyone's goal is that. But these events, the kids will remember this. The players, the student athletes will remember this forever. Loyola's players will remember this forever, what they're doing. Our players will remember this forever. The opportunity that college athletics provides the student athletes in these events, it's life changing for all of them."

Some high-major teams don't have the same viewpoint. That's fair, their

Illinois teams have won the NIT five times. Bradley and DePaul combine to have those five NIT titles. Both have rich basketball traditions.

Loyola has the same. The Ramblers built it with Moser and Valentine sustained it, but the Loyola fans bought into it.

Making the NIT is one thing. Competing is another. Loyola learned that last year when they lost to Bradley in an uninspiring game.

With a deep NIT run – and potentially a NIT title – Loyola can prove its mettle, prove they deserved to be among the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament and prove they have what it takes to be a champion.

"This year, I really truly believe — and I think you’re even seeing it now — that we were an NCAA Tournament team," Valentine said.