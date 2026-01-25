How to watch Super Bowl LX: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Super Bowl is set.

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Super Bowl LX

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Peacock and NFL+

The Patriots and Seahawks will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

Mike Tirico will have the play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst, while Kaylee Hartung and Melissa Stark will be reporting from the sidelines.

The last time NBC broadcasted a Super Bowl was Super Bowl LVI, when the Rams held off the Bengals.

Super Bowl LX start time

Date: Feb. 8

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Time: 5:30 p.m.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. The Patriots stunned the Seahawks as Malcom Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line to preserve a 28-24 win.

Now, the two meet again.

The Patriots are heading to the franchise's 12th Super Bowl appearance. That extends their record for the most Super Bowl appearances by a team in NFL history.

The Patriots are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins by a franchise in NFL history. Both teams currently have six titles.

The Seahawks are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, having reached the championship game in the 2005, 2013 and 2014 seasons,

Seattle won its first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII with a win over the Denver Broncos, but failed to repeat the next season.