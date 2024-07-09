How a WNBA All-Star nod has Angel Reese re-writing her career goal list

Angel Reese didn't have it written down on her goals list to be a WNBA All-Star.

Even when it became evident there was a chance, it still wasn't something she thought was possible.

She was still named a WNBA All-Star on July 2 while the Sky were winning over the Atlanta Dream. That changed Reese's goal list.

But, she's not thinking as domestic as being an All-League player. Reese wants to be one of the best on the planet.

"I want to be an Olympian by 2028," Reese said. "I think I have to be able to conutne to grow."

The 2024 Olympic team features players like Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner and more. Reese has openly talked about idolizing players like Wilson.

Come the WNBA All-Star break, Reese will get another chance to play against Wilson as well as the rest of Team USA – the selection of the best basketball players in the world.

Being known as one of the best in the world is just one part for Reese. The second aspect is getting to represent the United States.

"I want to be a part of that," Reese said. "I take pride in everything, being able to be from the United States and being able to wear those three letters across your chest, that's just something I do have on my goals."

Reese's rookie season has already been one of the best in the league.

From being named an All-Star, to being named WNBA Rookie of the Month in June, to breaking Candace Parker's WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles to, also on Tuesday, being named the WNBA Eastern Conferece Player of the Week, Reese has been doing things not many veterans can say they've accomplished.

This has impressed plenty. This includes Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

"She carries a confidence in herself," Hammon said. "She's really coming along in the right way, taking her time, getting it done. But she's experienced a lot of great post players thus far in learning how to get it done. But what I like the most about it is after every game she gets something from those post people. After the game, they go in and talk to her to give her something to help her grow."

Reese said she's planning on traveling to Paris to cheer on the 2024 Team USA women's basketball team. She's never been to Europe, but she's already excited about experiencing Paris for the first time. Reese said she is also excited to shop in Paris, with vintage bags being at the top of her list.

But the Olympic experience is something Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said is unparalleled.

Weatherspoon, who won gold at the 1988 Seoul Games, said once Reese experiences the Olympic atmosphere, she'll start to want it more. The team will be ready to help her get there.

"You want to learn all the time; she's that person," Weatherspoon said. "That is her goal. We're going to push her towards it."