Illinois football 2024 season preview: what you need to know about the Illini

This might be a telling year for Illinois football.

Illini head coach Bret Bielema comes into the 2024 season after a five-win 2023 season, looking to take the next step in developing his program in Champaign, much like he did at Wisconsin.

It starts against Eastern Illinois, but ramps up with key road tests and big names visiting Memorial Stadium. Luckily, Illinois boasts the experience needed to take that next step.

Here's what you need to know about the Illini ahead of the 2024 season.

Key Additions

S Terrance Brooks (Texas transfer)

WR Zakhari Franklin (UTSA transfer)

OL J.C. Davis (New Mexico)

Having experience goes a long way, and Zakhari Franklin, has plenty of it. He comes to Illinois after a productive career at UTSA and can be the weapon the Illini offense needs to take the next step.

Biggest Loss: 2 defensive tackles

Jer'Zahn Newton & Keith Randolph (NFL Draft)

Losing two pieces of the defensive line leaves the Illini with big shoes to fill, literally and figuratively.

Both are in the NFL now, leaving production and leadership for Illinois to replace. Newton getting selected on the second day of the NFL Draft and Randolph is trying to make the Chicago Bears roster as an undrafted free agent.

Dennis Briggs Jr. and TeRah Edwards will be the key to the defense, which boasts two pass-rushing linebackers in Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas. Briggs Jr. and Edwards have to disrupt opposing run and pass defenses. The good news is they both have plenty of experience.

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 06: Illinois players warm up before a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 06, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire Expand

Most Important Returnee: Seth Coleman

When it comes to the Illini's defense, linebacker Seth Coleman is one of the players to take note of.

Not only is he a talented rusher, but his experience across multiple defensive schemes and multiple positions is something that's notable for the Illini this season.

"Seth was a unique story because we kind of switched schemes," Bielema said at Big Ten Media Days. "He actually switched positions from a defensive end down on the ground to an outside linebacker."

Coleman was second on the Illini sacks last season with six. He was originally a Lovie Smith recruit and stuck with the Illini when the program hired Bielema. It's paid off with Coleman in a position to help lead the Illinois defense and boost his draft stock.

The Illini have a daunting task in the non-conference slate with Kansas, but jump right into Big Ten play with road tests at Nebraska and Penn State. Having a defense that can negate electric players on offense while creating their own electricity will be key. Coleman has a chance to

"He has been very productive," Bielema said. "Literally had a chance to jump to the NFL a year ago and decided to stay with us and get his degree and follow his education, but also return for a special year in front of us."

Bottom Line

Taking in transfers to win now might not be the worst idea, especially since Illinois added in two key areas: offensive line and wide receiver. This bodes well because Illinois has experience abound.

With Luke Altmeyer back at quarterback, the Illini have experience at the most important position. He threw 13 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last year, but the Starkville, Mississippi, native now has Franklin to throw to and Davis to protect him.

Davis was an All-Mountain West First Team player at New Mexico, and Franklin is the FBS active career leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Not bad.

The experience goes beyond that and into the defense. Brooks, who recently played in the College Football Playoff with Texas, joins Coleman, Gabe Jacas, Miles Scott, Xavier Scott, Zachary Tobe, Dylan Rosiek and Tahveon Nicholson. That defensive unit will be called upon at Penn State, at Nebraska and at Oregon, all extremely hostile environments Illinois needs to perform well in to take the next step under Bielema.

The experience and the athletes are there, but execution is key.

The bottom line is simple: Can Altmeyer and the defensive line execute when the Illini need them to?

It's fair to assume Altmeyer can after a year at Illinois. But, the defensive line needs to establish who will fill Newton and Randolph's shoes.

Key Quote: Bret Bielema

"Obviously things have changed a lot. I think one of the most common questions I get is, Coach, at this time in your career, how are kids different? How is the game different? There are so many things that factor into that. One of the obviously constants is the competitive nature, the environment, the things that make college football so special, and I think to be a head coach right now in 2024 is such a special time. I think a lot of people want to dwell on things or think about things in a negative light. I think perspective is everything. There isn't a more exciting time for me in my life than to be the head coach at the University of Illinois in 2024, to have the conference, the expansion, the schedule, the world of college athletics with the portal, the NIL, the expansion and the coaching roles, duties, and responsibilities that just literally became a reality here in the last month. I just can't express how awesome it is to have this job and to be in this opportunity and to make it be very, very special every day when I walk in that building, how awesome it is." - Bielema at Big Ten Media Days.