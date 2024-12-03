University of Illinois assistant football coach dies at 62

The Brief Dana Dimel, a University of Illinois assistant football coach, died at the age of 62 on Tuesday, the team announced. Dimel's career spanned 35 years at multiple schools. He mentored 37 players who would go on to the NFL.



Dana Dimel, a University of Illinois assistant football coach whose career spanned 35 years, died at the age of 62 on Tuesday, the team announced.

Dimel served as Illinois’ senior offensive assistant this season during which the team went 9-3. This season was his first with Illinois.

Dana Dimel, a University of Illinois assistant football coach whose career spanned 35 years, died at the age of 62 on Tuesday, the team announced.

"Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend, and football coach," said Illini head coach Bret Bielema in a statement. "He affected the lives of countless coaches, players, and staff members for more than three decades in college football. His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players, and everyone in our building every day."

Before coming to the University of Illinois, Dimel was the head coach at multiple schools throughout his career including at Wyoming, Houston and the University of Texas at El Paso.

A Columbus, Ohio, native, Dimel was an All-American offensive tackle at Kansas State from 1984 to 1986, where he later served on the staff of coach Bill Snyder.

Dimel compiled the most wins of any active offensive coordinator in college football from 2011 to 2017, with 61, and was a part of eight-straight bowl game appearances. He coached 37 players who went on to play in the NFL.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, and children, Winston and Josey.