Illinois sails past Minnesota 94-63

By AP Reporter
Published 
University of Illinois
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS - Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63.

This was the seventh consecutive victory for the Illini.

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals for Illinois, which improved to 15-5 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten.

The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds.

